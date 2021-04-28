Bar owner who called for LeBron James to be expelled from NBA says he’s ‘never been busier’

**Watch a past report on the shooting in the video, above**

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio pub owner says he’s “never been busier” since telling people that he wouldn’t be showing NBA games until LeBron James was expelled from the league.

Jay Linneman, owner of Linnie’s Pub in Cincinnati, announced the ban shortly after a tweet from James about the death of Ma’khia Bryant.

The 16-year-old was shot to death by a Columbus police officer on April 21.

It happened around the same time jurors delivered a guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

James tweeted a photo of the officer who killed Bryant with the words, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

He later took down the tweet and posted a new tweet.

He said the tweet was being used to spread more hate, and that he was desperate for “more accountability.”

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Linneman responded by telling customers in a Facebook post he would no longer air NBA games at the pub as long as LeBron was playing in the league.

If the Facebook post is still up, it’s been made private.

“They just need to play the game and that’s it,” he said. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

James fired back with another tweet.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

Following all the tweets and posts, Linneman told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he’s received a flood of comments, both positive and negative.

“The support for the position has been overwhelmingly positive and has far outweighed the negatives,” he said.

The pub’s website contact section has been updated to reflect more on the bar owner’s stance.

To contact the pub via the website, commenters have to type “yes” in a section that asks if they support law enforcement.

There is a link for people to click if they want to use “vile or threatening language, you can click and go here.”

If you click on the link, there are several searches including, “What happens to me in hell.”

James has not responded.