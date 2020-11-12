Bar owner reacts to DeWine threatening closure of bars and restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Among the many people watching Governor Mike DeWine’s address Wednesday evening were bar owners, including Scott Ellsworth who owns two bars on High St. — Threes Above High and Fours.

“If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to close restaurants, bars, and fitness centers. We will look at this one week from tomorrow,” said Gov. DeWine.

Ellsworth isn’t optimistic the trends will improve in a week’s time, so he’s worried about another shutdown. During the address he was talking with other bar owners.

“I’m texting them as we’re watching and you could just sense the frustration and the aggravation and the sadness and the anger,” he said. “There’s just so many different emotions because this our livelihood.”

As he has done throughout much of the pandemic, Gov. DeWine again emphasized the importance of mask wearing.

“I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and the owners,” DeWine said. “But these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus.”