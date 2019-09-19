BAND OF THE WEEK: Newark vs. West High School

We are shaking it up this week for the NBC4 Band of the Week competition as two very different bands battle it out!

From the west side of Columbus, the West High School Cowboys marching band are sticking to the sing-a-long classics for their half time show.

“We play songs that everyone knows like, ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off,'” explained WHS senior Amera Vann.

“It’s fun to do and lets you have fun,” said WHS junior James Vanvoris. “You can relax with your friends and play an instrument. What’s not to like about band?”

Forty-five miles to the east in Licking County, “The Pride of Newark,” the Newark High School Wildcats are making the audience think and challenging the student musicians.

“The show this year is called ‘Talk To Me,’ and it’s displayed across the four different songs that we’re going to play,” said NHS senior Riley Taylor. “It’s basically a story of communication between two or more people, and we have certain parts where half of the band will be on one side of the field, and the other half will be on the other, and we’ll kind of echo back to each other like we’re talking to each other like we’re two different people.”