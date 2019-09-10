BAND OF THE WEEK: Franklin Heights & Grandview Heights week 3 face off

Live Now
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– It’s a battle of the ‘Heights for week three of NBC4’s Band of the Week competition. This week we will feature the bobcats marching band from Grandview Heights and the falcons from Franklin Heights High School.

NBC4 Band of the Week competition airs Thursdays during NBC4 at 5 p.m. Two to three bands will be in the running each week. The winner will get their entire halftime show Friday night broadcast on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 News app and the NBC4 Facebook Page.

PREVIOUS STORY: BAND OF THE WEEK: Centennial vs. Hilliard Darby vs. Upper Arlington

To vote live for the band of the week watch NBC4 at 5 p.m., download the NBC4 app, and enable notifications. We’ll send out an alert when it’s time to vote for who you want to be our NBC4 Band of the Week.

WEEK 1: WATCH— Band of the Week winners: Marysville Monarchs
WEEK 2: WATCH— Band of the Week winners: Centennial High School Stars

If you’d like to nominate a band to be in the running, send Kristine Varkony an email or Facebook message.

