BAND OF THE WEEK: Franklin Heights & Grandview Heights week 3 face off

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– It’s a battle of the ‘Heights for week three of NBC4’s Band of the Week competition. This week we will feature the bobcats marching band from Grandview Heights and the falcons from Franklin Heights High School.

NBC4 Band of the Week competition airs Thursdays during NBC4 at 5 p.m. Two to three bands will be in the running each week. The winner will get their entire halftime show Friday night broadcast on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 News app and the NBC4 Facebook Page.

To vote live for the band of the week watch NBC4 at 5 p.m.

