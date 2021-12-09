COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One of Central Ohio’s most beloved holiday traditions, BalletMet’s The Nutcracker, returns to the historic Ohio Theatre Friday.

The show runs from Dec. 10 to 26 and marks the first time BalletMet will perform for live audiences since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re just so happy and grateful that our community has stuck with us and that we are back to present something that is such a wonderful tradition here in Columbus, Ohio,” said BalletMet’s artistic director Edwaard Liang.

BalletMet will stage 18 performances of the show featuring more than 150 children that are part of their academy.

“The sight and this experience are wholly transformative for any young artist or any young dancer,” Liang added. “One of the things we’re very proud of at BalletMet is to be able to give these young artists– whether they’re aspiring to be professional dancers, or just dancers in general– that this is going to be an amazing experience.”

