BalletMet cancels 2020 season and the Nutcracker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – BalletMet says the 2020 season is cancelled.

After 43 years The Nutcracker and other productions will be cancelled this year according to BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang.

“To say we are devastated is an understatement. We worked every possible angle to make it happen, but with current social distancing guidelines, it became clear that we couldn’t appropriately rehearse for or perform the show and keep our students and professional dancers safe. And that – plus the safety of our patrons – is our number one priority,” said Liang.

BalletMet Executive Director Sue Porter says nearly 30,000 people came to see BalletMet productions last year which makes cancelling even more difficult.

“This is a real challenge to our organization – both emotionally and financially. The Nutcracker is an opportunity for all of our dancers, professionals and students, to take part in a holiday tradition that passes from generation to generation. For many people, it is the first time they see ballet. In our 43-year history, we have never had to cancel all of our performances of The Nutcracker,” said Porter. “The Nutcracker generates ticket revenue which helps support the rest of our organization all season long, so the loss also impacts us financially. However, we are trying to be nimble and resilient, and I know with the help of our amazing dancers, staff, patrons and community, we will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” continued Porter.

BalletMet executives state that it’s planning performances in its own space and hopes for larger theatre events in March 2021.

The organization also says there’s a comprehensive fundraising campaign to help with revenue losses due to the pandemic.

Click here to learn more.