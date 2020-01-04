Bald eagle’s nest falls from tree in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WCMH) — Eagles who lost their nest after high winds knocked it down will be fine, and they’ve already established their nesting territory somewhere else.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife reassured birders in a social media post after the bald eagle’s nest on Dublin Road in Grandview fell down due to damage by high winds.

“The nest location is a popular viewing spot for birders and other nature enthusiasts,” the post said. “No eagles were harmed during the incident, as the nest is inactive at this time.”

Ohio has about 350 nesting pairs of bald eagles, the post said, and the eagles begin to build or repair and add to nests in January and February. “This means they have adequate time to construct a new nest and have a successful spring.”

The picture shows an active eagles nest, and was posted by The Ohio Division of Wildlife.