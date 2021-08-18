Bald eagle recovering after being struck by Basil Join fire truck

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bald eagle struck by a fire truck Wednesday morning is in the care of the Ohio Wildlife Center recovering from injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the Basil Joint Fire District, a truck struck the American bald eagle at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near State Route 256 and Heimberger Road in Liberty Township.

The truck continued on its way, but notified the department administration of what had happened. An officer responded to the scene and saw the bird was injured.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to assist the bird. At the same time, a citizen contacted the Ohio Wildlife Center, which also started a response to aid the bird, the department posted.

Animal experts were able to catch the eagle and take it to the Ohio Wildlife Center for treatment.