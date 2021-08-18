Bald eagle recovering after being struck by Basil Join fire truck

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bald eagle struck by a fire truck Wednesday morning is in the care of the Ohio Wildlife Center recovering from injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the Basil Joint Fire District, a truck struck the American bald eagle at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near State Route 256 and Heimberger Road in Liberty Township.

The truck continued on its way, but notified the department administration of what had happened. An officer responded to the scene and saw the bird was injured.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to assist the bird. At the same time, a citizen contacted the Ohio Wildlife Center, which also started a response to aid the bird, the department posted.

Animal experts were able to catch the eagle and take it to the Ohio Wildlife Center for treatment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

COVID surge strains healthcare system

Ohio General Assembly set to take on sports betting as opponents sound off

Alternate 911 response program

COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise at OSU as semester set to begin

What's the difference between a third dose and a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Dads moving-in daughters

More Local News