Breaking News
Fatal crash closes I-270 east at 315

Background checks now required for short term rental listings in Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council passed an ordinance Monday evening to require standardized background checks for anyone operating short-term rental properties.

City Council passed the ordinance requiring all short-term rental operators in Columbus pass a standard BCI background check. The requirement extends to the operator, emergency contact and property manager.

This affects owners using platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo to list rentals.

The new background checks must be completed at the time of application for a short-term rental permit, or at renewal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools