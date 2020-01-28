Background checks now required for short term rental listings in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council passed an ordinance Monday evening to require standardized background checks for anyone operating short-term rental properties.

City Council passed the ordinance requiring all short-term rental operators in Columbus pass a standard BCI background check. The requirement extends to the operator, emergency contact and property manager.

This affects owners using platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo to list rentals.

The new background checks must be completed at the time of application for a short-term rental permit, or at renewal.