BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE: talking to your kids about back-to-school anxieties

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Back-to-school season is an exciting time for many children, but it can also be a stress-inducing activity for kids and their parents.

Likely, within the first week of school, students of all ages will go through emergency drills at school for fire, tornadoes, and active shooter invasions.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital has guides available for parents and other caregivers on what they can do to reassure children and help them to feel safe.

How to Talk with Children (via NCH):

Be honest, calm and factual. Answer children’s questions, but don’t overwhelm them with too much information.

Offer hope. Let children know they are not alone.

Assure children you are there for them and “we’ll get through this together.”

Help children and teens to express their worries and fears. Younger children may share their feelings in play and drawings; older children may want to write about their feelings. Toddlers and preschoolers may feel guilty when bad things happen; reassure them that they did not cause what happened.

READ: Helping Children Feel Safe in Stressful Times

“Too much information” means different things at various ages, according to NCH’s helping hands guide. Below is a chart outlining the differences.

NBC4 will be talking to a NCH expert today on more specific tips for parents. Check back later for updates to this story.