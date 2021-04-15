Back to purple: Franklin County returns to level 4 on Ohio’s latest COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County has been moved level 4, or purple, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System map released Thursday.

Purple indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the community, and this week marks the first time since November that Franklin County has been at level 4 on the map from the Department of Health.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and local health leaders are expected to address what this designation means for the community during a news briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch their comments here at nbc4i.com.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Franklin County had returned to level 4 during his regular coronavirus briefing, Thursday.

“Franklin has gone to purple because health care utilizations has started to increase over all the different seven settings,” said DeWine. “Emergency visits, they’re up, outpatient visits, hospital admissions for covid, those are all up.”

“Residents should continue their normal and necessary activities such as school and work. However, we MUST continue to exercise vigilance and use the safety precautions available to us. This means avoiding groups, staying six feet away from others, wearing your mask, washing hands and getting the vaccine when it is your turn. There is plenty of vaccine in our community so if you have not scheduled an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, I urge you to do so today,’ Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola released in a statement shortly after DeWine made the announcement.

To get to purple, a county must trip at least six of seven indicators for disease exposure and spread on consecutive weeks. Franklin County had been at level 3, or red, and was placed on the purple watchlist a week ago.

Here are the seven indicators and which ones Franklin County met this week:

New cases per capita (met) New cases increase (met) Non-congregate cases, such as outside nursing homes (met) Emergency department visits (met) Outpatient visits (met) Hospital admission (met) ICU bed occupancy (not met)

To drop from purple, a county must meet no more than five of the indicators on consecutive weeks.

Of the 88 counties in Ohio, 49 were level 3 (red), 34 at level 2 (orange), and four counties were level 1 (yellow).