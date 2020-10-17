“Baby shower” held for Linden community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Celebrate One and local sororities spent their Saturday giving back to expecting mothers.

The Celebrate One Baby Shower is an effort to help reduce infant mortality in the Linden community, and to help babies make sure they celebrate their first birthdays.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said as it’s getting colder and people are unemployed from the pandemic, it’s especially important to help these families.

“There’s wipes and children’s toys and developmental ideas and gifts and diapers, which are very expensive for people who don’t have a lot of money,” said Maureen Stapleton of Celebrate One.

Ginther said infant mortality rates have been declining recently and said, in part, events like these are helping with that.