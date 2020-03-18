Baby rescued during Hilltop SWAT situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say a 5-month-old baby was safely rescued during a SWAT barricade situation Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of domestic violence along with 200 block of Powell Circle.

Police say the victim safely made it outside, and said the suspect remained inside with a 5-month-old baby and a gun.

SWAT officers surrounded the apartment. Eventually, police entered and determined the suspect was no longer inside. They believe he fled before police arrived. The child was left inside.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dionsaye Burris. He is wanted on domestic violence and assault warrants.

Anyone with information on the location of Burris is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.