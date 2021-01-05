Baby koala born at Columbus Zoo for first time in 15 years

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in 15 years, and baby koala was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

According to a release from the zoo, Katy the koala has little joey, born on July 5, 2020, is developing inside her pouch.

Koalas are marsupials, which give birth to tiny, underdeveloped young that are the size of a jellybean. Unlike other mammals that develop in their mothers’ wombs, marsupial babies have to make their way from the birth canal to their mothers’ pouch. The zoo says Katy’s joey has already achieved this major milestone.







Photos courtesy Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

As the joey continues to grow, the baby will be protected inside Katy’s pouch, which she can open and close using a special muscle. Currently, the joey is approximately the size of a softball, finely furred, and has recently opened its eyes. For now, guests may catch a glimpse of a tiny arm or leg every once in a while until around mid-March when the joey will outgrow Katy’s pouch.

Visitors can see try to catch a glimpse of the joey, along with Katy and father Thoar in the Australia and the Islands region of the zoo.