COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An award-winning author was in Columbus as part of the Carnegie Author series.

Jesmyn Ward, the author of Salvage the Bones, Sing Unburied Sing, and Where the Line Bleeds, was at the Columbus Metropolitan Library Sunday.

She was recognized among Time’s 100 most influential people.

At the library, she shared her writing process and how her experiences growing up poor and black in the south influenced her work.

