Autopsy reveals Casey Goodson Jr. was shot multiple times by Franklin County deputy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz released her initial findings, Wednesday, on the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

According to Ortiz, based on her current findings, Goodson’s cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

“Based on findings from the autopsy and medical death investigation, manner of death is homicide. Cause of death, at this time is preliminary; we are awaiting medical records as well as the toxicology report,” Ortiz released in a statement.

The final autopsy report is expected to take 12 to 14 weeks.

Goodson died Friday after being shot by Deputy Jason Meade, who was on assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force at the time. Police and Goodson’s family members have put forth differing versions of the events that led up to his death, but Goodson was not related to the marshal’s activities.

U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers announced that federal authorities will be reviewing the facts surrounding the shooting. Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said those efforts will complement his division’s own investigation by its Critical Incident Response Team.

“After being briefed about the circumstances surrounding the incident by CPD, I believe a federal investigation is warranted,” DeVillers said in a news release. “I have contacted the FBI and have requested that they work in conjunction with CPD to investigate this case through our office.”

According to authorities, once the investigations are complete, the evidence will be turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for presentation to a grand jury.