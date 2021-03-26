Autopsy: Andre’ Hill shot 4 times by former Columbus officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy report released Friday by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office says Andre’ Hill was shot 4 times by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy.

Coy shot and killed 47-year-old Andre’ Maurice Hill while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on December 22. A caller reported seeing a vehicle parked on the street outside his home that was being turned on and off.

According to the autopsy report, Hill was shot once in the chest and three times in his right leg. His cause of death was ruled to be multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was previously ruled homicide.

Adam Coy was indicted on several charges in February. Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

Bond for Coy was set at $1,000,000.