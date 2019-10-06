Autism Speaks Walk offers families support, raises funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands took to the streets Sunday to celebrate all abilities and show support for loved ones with autism spectrum disorder.

The 12th annual Autism Speaks Walk started out at Columbus Commons, with hundreds of colorful teams walking 1.3 miles through the downtown streets.

“It feels like better than any Disney World I could ever go to,” said Jes Sullivan.

The Sullivan family started participating in the annual event almost a decade ago to support Jes and connect with other families and resources.

“It’s overwhelming almost to be surrounded by this much love and acceptance,” Jes’s mother Terry Sullivan said of the massive event.

“We wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Pat Sullivan, Jes’s father, added. “It can rain, it can do whatever. We’ll be there.”

Family members formed a second team for the 2019 walk in honor of Jes’s cousin Otto Reitter. The almost 3-year-old was diagnosed with autism earlier in the year and his family was relieved the early intervention allowed them to seek therapy and services for Otto at a young age.

“It’s not a bad diagnosis. I think it’s more of a help,” explained Otto’s mother Jessica Reitter. “You’ve got a diagnosis, now you’ve got a community to help you with whatever you need.”

Others navigating a new diagnosis described the resources and new friends they found at the Autism Speaks Walk as an extended family.

“When you’re a parent of a child with special needs or autism, you kind of feel secluded sometimes. So when you’re able to be around other parents and people who support you, you feel a lot less secluded and alone,” explained Maggie Dumit, the mother of two boys on the autism spectrum.

An estimated 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with autism and the disorder affects boys four times more often than girls.

As a spectrum disorder, every individual’s strengths and challenges vary drastically. The ways a person with autism learns, thinks and problem solves ranges from highly skilled to severely limited, but early detection can help any individual reach their maximum potential.

“If you think autism is such a blue color, it’s not. Because it’s what makes you, you,” Jes Sullivan explained of her diagnosis.

The 2019 Autism Speaks Walk set a fundraising goal of more than $450,000. The money helps families access the tools and resources necessary to help their loved ones live their best lives.

Find out more about Autism Speaks and contribute to the organization by clicking here.