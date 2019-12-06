Authorities: Suspicious package at Nationwide Children’s Hospital was box of toys

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Authorities were called to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Friday on a report of a suspicious package.

The incident occurred at 12:10 p.m., however, no danger was found.

The suspicious package turned out to be a box of toys for a toy drive, according to Columbus Fire Chief Steven Martin.

Police were called after someone left the box of toys in the main lobby for a toy drive scheduled on Saturday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The situation was cleared at about 1 p.m.

“If you don’t know what it is or how/why it is there, it is a suspicious package,” Martin said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools