Authorities: Suspicious package at Nationwide Children’s Hospital was box of toys

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Authorities were called to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Friday on a report of a suspicious package.

The incident occurred at 12:10 p.m., however, no danger was found.

The suspicious package turned out to be a box of toys for a toy drive, according to Columbus Fire Chief Steven Martin.

Police were called after someone left the box of toys in the main lobby for a toy drive scheduled on Saturday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The situation was cleared at about 1 p.m.

“If you don’t know what it is or how/why it is there, it is a suspicious package,” Martin said.