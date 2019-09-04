Audio from plane striking flock of geese at John Glenn Airport released

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just off the south runway at Columbus John Glenn International Airport, Chris Pollock fires two small fireworks from a starter pistol. The first makes a whistling noise. The second shot makes a loud boom.

Pollock is in charge of the airport’s wildlife hazard management program.

“The number one goal is to keep the birds, the wildlife away from the airport in the first place,” Pollock says. “There’s a wide range of types of pyrotechnics that we can use including basically fireworks to screamers to whistlers and all sorts of different noises to scare off the birds.”

Aircraft bird strikes are fairly common occurrences but most involve small birds and may even go unnoticed.

That’s why it was so noteworthy when American Airlines Fight 2380 hit a flock of geese at the airport earlier this summer.

NBC4 has obtained a copy of the air traffic control audio of the incident through a public records request. The 12 minute long audio includes the following exchanges:

Pilot: Tower, American 2380. There was a huge flock of geese on the runway. We hit them and we need to turn around and come back.

Tower: 2380 any damage? and are you declaring for any assistance?

Pilot: Not at this time. We just need to come back and get checked out.

Pilot: Yeah, we hit a huge flock of geese as we were rolling down the runway. Tower: OK. No problem. You guys are still stable and able to make it to 28 left?

Pilot: Yes sir. Everything’s fine. Pressurization is good.

Tower: They did find quite a bit on the runway so they’re there cleaning it up.

Pilot: There must have been 20 geese out there sir.

The aircraft, with 160 people on board, made a safe landing and had suffered some damage. American Airlines has declined to provide specifics about the damage.