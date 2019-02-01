Attorneys: Two patients received fatal fentanyl doses within hours of each other

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two more patients who attorneys say were given fatal doses of fentanyl at Mount Carmel West Hospital were identified Friday.

According to attorneys, 55-year-old Timothy Fitzpatrick died at Mt. Carmel West on October 9, 2017 after Dr. William Husel ordered and provided him with a 500mcg dose of fentanyl.

Fitzpatrick was hospitalized due to an altered mental status. He was diagnosed with pleural effusions, was intubated and admitted to the ICU, according to attorneys. After a week of aggressive treatment, his condition did not improve much.

Attorneys said Fitzpatrick’s family was encouraged to withdraw care and make a DNR order.

A lawsuit being prepared by Fitzpatrick’s family says at 8:24 p.m. on October 9, Dr. Husel ordered the fentanyl to be given. It was administered at 9:03 p.m. Fitzpatrick was dead at 9:10 p.m.

According to attorneys, a second patient died from a large dose of fentanyl just a few hours later. Beverlee Schirtzinger, 63, was given 500 mcg of fentanyl at 11:24 p.m. She died 10 minutes later, at 11:34 p.m.

Husel was fired Dec. 5. His medical license was suspended by the state medical board Jan. 25.

Mount Carmel has said it will not comment on specific cases.