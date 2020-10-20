Attorneys seek to have murder charges against former Mount Carmel doctor thrown out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorneys are arguing that murder charges should be thrown out against a doctor accused of ordering excessive doses of pain medicine for more than two dozen patients.

William Husel, 43, is a former doctor at Mount Carmel hospitals charged with 25 counts of murder. His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday, saying that medical records prove that some of the dosages were not lethal.

They also say prosecutors knew this but didn’t share that information with a Franklin County grand jury that brought the charges.

Franklin County Ron O’Brien said in a statement that his office is reviewing the motion to dismiss and will file its response within 14 days.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.