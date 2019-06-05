Attorneys, alleged victim’s daughter satisfied Dr. Husel charged with murder

The daughter of one of the alleged victims of Dr. William Husel said on Wednesday she was “satisfied” that he was charged with 25 counts of murder.

“I hope that after all of this people are aware that this sort of thing can happen,” said Amy Pfaff, the daughter of Beverlee Schirtzinger, who is one of the 25 alleged victims. “I hope that hospitals nationwide can have policies in place should there ever be a question on medication that it is questioned or some sort of red flag.”

Pfaff and attorneys, Gerald Leesburg and Anne Valentine of Leeseberg & Valentine, held a news conference on Wednesday, June 5 to discuss the 25 murder charges against Husel.

Schirtzinger was a patient at Mount Carmel West back in October 2017. She went in for a liver biopsy. While receiving treatment, her health started to decline.

Under Husel’s orders, Schirtzinger was given 500 micrograms of fentanyl. She died 10 minutes after it was administered.

“We all share the same grief. The same loss by the same person,” said Pfaff.

The law office has filed suit on behalf of 17 of the 25 alleged victims of Husel.

Leesburg said he agrees with the Franklin County Prosecutors discretion to not seek the death penalty against Husel. He explained that the burden of proof is greater for a criminal trial than a civil trial.

“We’re going to respect the decision of Ron O’Brien,” said Leesburg. “I happen to believe in separate apart from that, that there was and there will be proven calculated evidence of calculation. To me, it’s unfathomable that a licensed physician… could be entering orders that everybody has acknowledged that are beyond the pale and are unjustifiable.”

Pfaff said towards the end of the meeting that she would not go to his arraignment because she did not want to see him in person.

When asked about Husel’s motive, Pfaff said: “It doesn’t matter. It happened.”

Now that the criminal case is underway, Leeseberg said he will continue the process to settle in a civil suit against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel.

A status hearing is scheduled for June 18.

Husel faces at least 19 wrongful death lawsuit in this case. Eight others were settled.