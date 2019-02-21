Attorney says Husel didn’t comply with guidelines on diagnosing brain death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An attorney representing several patients in wrongful death suits against Mount Carmel and fired doctor William Husel says Husel didn’t comply with guidelines regarding declaring brain death of a patient.

Mount Carmel and Husel are facing 19 wrongful death lawsuits alleging that Husel administered lethal doses of fentanyl to patients.

Gerald Leeseberg, an attorney for many of the plaintiffs, sent out two articles detailing American Academy of Neurology guidelines for declaring brain death. Leeseberg said virtually none of these guidelines were completed or documented by Husel.

One of those recommendations, for example, “is that the brain death examiner be someone other than the treating physician.”

Attorneys say Husel, the treating physician, made that determination himself in a number of cases.

In a statement Wednesday night, Mount Carmel said it has a brain death policy that includes steps doctors need to follow before declaring someone legally brain dead.

Mount Carmel has a brain death policy, which includes a number of steps physicians have to go through before declaring someone legally brain dead. There are serial examinations, EEGs, cerebral flow studies, which includes an MRI, CT, angiography, etc. The determination of brain death is to be made only by a physician who is a neurologist, neurosurgeon, critical care intensivist or a trauma surgeon.

NBC4’s Dan Pearlman reached out to Husel’s attorneys for comment. As of 11pm Wednesday, he has not heard back.