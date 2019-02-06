Attorney: Husel gave patient 2,000 mcg dose of fentanyl before being removed from hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of a woman who died at Mt. Carmel West Hospital in November of 2018 is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday.

According to Attorney Gerald Leeseberg, Melissa Penix died November 20, 2018 after being given a 2,000 mcg dose of fentanyl ordered by Dr. William Husel.

After the death of Penix, Leeseberg said Husel was escorted out of the hospital and removed from any further patient contact at Mount Carmel.

Penix was taken to Mount Carmel West on November 15 complaining of stomach pains. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and was being treated for that infection.

Despite treatment, her breathing difficulties got worse and she was admitted to the intensive care unit on November 19 and placed on a ventilator.

Family members said that despite being sedated, Penix would respond to family members, open her eyes, smile, make gestures and interact.

On November 20, Penix sat up in her bed and complained of stomach pain, according to attorneys. A few hours later, Leeseberg said Husel told the family Penix was brain dead shortly after 9 p.m. The family was encouraged to remove care, to which they consented.

Leeseberg said Penix was given a 2,000 mcg dose of fentanyl at 10:48 p.m. and was pronounced dead five minutes later.

Penix’s husband was told Melissa’s death prompted the investigation into Husel, according to Leeseberg. Attorneys said the hospital had two formal reports about Husel from at least two other occasions.

Penix’s family released the following statement:

Our family is immensely disappointed in the tragic choices of Dr. William Husel, the nurses, pharmacists, and leadership of Mount Carmel Health System. Melissa, affectionately known as Mel or Meemaw, was a devoted Christian, a wife of more than 65 years, a mother to all who graced her home, a loving and laughing grandmother, and cookie giving, color-right-along-with-you great grandmother. She was rooted in her faith and family – a legacy of love that will live on long after her time with us. The family kindly requests the respect of their privacy during this time of mourning.

Mount Carmel has declined to comment on specific cases.

Dr. Husel declined to make any comment to NBC4’s Ted Hart when asked on February 5.