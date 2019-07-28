Attorney General’s office fighting human trafficking at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A major push to crackdown on human trafficking is underway at the Ohio State Fair as the Ohio Attorney General’s office placed signs in the restrooms.

The signs are posted in every stall in every bathroom — men and women — at the fairgrounds.

Many attend the Ohio State Fair with their families to have a good time, not always knowing that someone could be forced into sex work right under their noses.

The signs are bold and clear:

“You could be the link that breaks the chains.”

“Set the victims free. Lock up the predators.”

The attorney general’s office placed the signs with a number to call if you suspect someone, or you yourself, are being trafficked.

“I think it’s good, but hopefully, it’s effective,” said fairgoer Joleah Mays. “Hopefully if you call the numbers, someone will come, you know, save you or help you out as soon as possible.”

Many of the women at the fair Sunday echoed Mays’ thoughts.

“Whatever we can do to make a difference, to do away with it,” said fairgoer Lori Boldi. “Hopefully, we have it in enough languages that people will be able to understand.”

Law enforcement efforts seem to be working.

According to a newly released 2018 federal human trafficking report, there are nearly 40 percent fewer criminal human trafficking cases in Ohio’s southern district compared to 2017.

Mays said she’s going to continue to take precautions so she doesn’t become a victim.

“That’s one of my biggest fears, is being kidnapped,” she said. “I definitely feel bad for the ladies that are being human trafficked because it is a big topic in the world now.”