Attorney argues Dr. Husel immune from lawsuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An attorney for Dr. William Husel filed paperwork Friday stating that the former Mount Carmel doctor is immune from a civil wrongful death suit.

The response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Bonnie Austin was filed Friday and appeared in the court record Monday.

In that filing, attorney Gregory Foliano argues that Dr. Husel is immune to the lawsuit and not liable for damages. Foliano cites two Ohio laws that cover immunity from civil and criminal action in cases, “taken in good faith and in reliance on a health care decision,” provided certain conditions are met.

Ohio Revised Code 1337.15:

(2) Subject to division (H) of this section, an attending physician who is carrying out in good faith and in a manner consistent with divisions (C) and (E) of section 1337.13 of the Revised Code the responsibility to provide comfort care to a principal in a terminal condition or in a permanently unconscious state is not subject to criminal prosecution or professional disciplinary action and is not liable in damages in a tort or other civil action for prescribing, dispensing, administering, or causing to be administered any particular medical procedure, treatment, intervention, or other measure to the principal, including, but not limited to, prescribing, personally furnishing, administering, or causing to be administered by judicious titration or in another manner any form of medication, for the purpose of diminishing the principal’s pain or discomfort and not for the purpose of postponing or causing the principal’s death, even though the medical procedure, treatment, intervention, or other measure may appear to hasten or increase the risk of the principal’s death.

Ohio Revised Code: 2133.11:

(6) Prescribing, dispensing, administering, or causing to be administered any particular medical procedure, treatment, intervention, or other measure to a qualified patient or other patient, including, but not limited to, prescribing, personally furnishing, administering, or causing to be administered by judicious titration or in another manner any form of medication, for the purpose of diminishing the qualified patient’s or other patient’s pain or discomfort and not for the purpose of postponing or causing the qualified patient’s or other patient’s death, even though the medical procedure, treatment, intervention, or other measure may appear to hasten or increase the risk of the patient’s death, if the attending physician so prescribing, dispensing, administering, or causing to be administered or the health care personnel acting under the direction of the attending physician so dispensing, administering, or causing to be administered are carrying out in good faith the responsibility to provide comfort care described in division (E)(1) of section 2133.12 of the Revised Code.

Both laws make exceptions for actions “that are outside the scope of their authority.”

The lawsuit, filed by Bonnie Austin’s widower, David Austin, claims Bonnie Austin was killed by an excessive dose of fentanyl and Versed on September 30, 2018. It was the second lawsuit filed against Dr. William Husel and Mount Carmel.

According to the complaint, Bonnie Austin was admitted to Mount Carmel West complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing. After she was stabilized, she was admitted to the ICU where she came under the care of Dr. Husel.

Husel ordered 600 micrograms of fentanyl and a large dose of Versed through her IV, according to the complaint. David Austin was told she was brain dead.

Versed is a sedative commonly given to patients before surgery.

In the lawsuit, David Austin claims the medications were given for the purpose of ending his wife’s life.