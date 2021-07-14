West Virginia students will pay in-state tuition at Ohio University

Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University says most West Virginians will now qualify for in-state tuition when taking classes on campus.

That includes classes at Ohio University Athens, Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville campuses.  

“While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman.

To qualify, a student must have been a legal resident of West Virginia for the previous 12 months and must complete and return the West Virginia Tuition Reciprocity Application.

The residency application is due two weeks before the start of the term, according to OU.

More information can be found on the OU website.

