ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men have been charged for delivering illegal drugs from Columbus to Athens County, according to a press release from Keller Blackburn, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney.

A grand jury indicted Jeremiah Fuller and Javahri Portis on 28 felony counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, multiple counts of drug possession and drug trafficking, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.

More than six ounces of fentanyl and two ounces of cocaine were found in Portis’ and Fuller’s possession after their arrest.

A long-term investigation surrounding drug suppliers from Columbus to Athens County ended on Thursday when a traffic stop was conducted on a 2014 Chevy Camaro, known to have been used to deliver drugs.

Two ounces of suspected fentanyl packaged for delivery was discovered, the press release said. The Chevy Camaro, along with a white Volkswagen Passat that was also used for drug delivery, were seized.

Fuller and Portis are scheduled to appear before the Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 21, where the State of Ohio will continue to request that they remain incarcerated while their case is pending, the press release said.