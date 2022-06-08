ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested Monday in Athens during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

ACSO states its deputies and agents with Southeast Major Crimes Task Force went to a hotel room at the Days Inn in Athens as part of the investigation into Joshua Schall, 36, and Ashley Meeks, 35, who both had felony warrants for their arrests.

After obtaining consent from the renter to search the hotel room, units found Schall and Meeks along with suspected fentanyl and other evidence related to drug activity, per ACSO.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that Schall was found in the hotel room with a syringe full of suspected narcotics.

Both suspects were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail with additional charges set to be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury.