ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University’s wrestling coaches are on administrative leave as university police investigate a reported assault during practice, the university announced Friday.

Ohio University police is investigating reports that two student-athletes were physically assaulted during wrestling practice. The wrestling team is led by head coach Joel Greenlee and assistant coaches Cody Walters and Shakur Laney.

The university did not provide additional information on the assaults but asked anyone with information to contact university police at 740-593-1911.