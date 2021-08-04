Ohio University to require facemasks, COVID testing for new school year

Athens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Wednesday that it will require facemasks inside campus buildings for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In addition, university officials said in an online message that all residential students will be tested when they arrive at their dorms, regardless of vaccination status.

Testing all students upon arrival is our best opportunity to identify infected individuals and curb a potential outbreak. Our asymptomatic testing program last year was successful in minimizing spread and keeping our residence halls open. We are confident this testing system will again set us up for success.

Ohio University message on asymptomatic testing

The message goes on to say that all students, faculty, and staff must provide proof of vaccination online by uploading their vaccine cards or they will be required to be COVID tested once a week.

“Knowing how many of our community members are vaccinated will help us make decisions including asymptomatic testing frequency and when it might be possible to again ease our masking requirements,” the statement said.

So far, the school says only 45 percent of the campus community has provided proof of vaccination. The school is encouraging all students and faculty to get vaccinated as soon as possible, “to contribute to a healthy campus.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Motorcycle crashes into Franklin County sheriff's cruiser

Semi-truck crash closes US-36 in Delaware County

NBC4 Midday Weather August 4, 2021

Ohio State nurses demand right to bargain COVID-19 vaccinations

Entire news conference: Ryan Day talks first day of fall camp

Spirit Airlines cancels half its flights; American Airlines also struggling

More Local News