Ohio University to require facemasks, COVID testing for new school year

ATHENS (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Wednesday that it will require facemasks inside campus buildings for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In addition, university officials said in an online message that all residential students will be tested when they arrive at their dorms, regardless of vaccination status.

Testing all students upon arrival is our best opportunity to identify infected individuals and curb a potential outbreak. Our asymptomatic testing program last year was successful in minimizing spread and keeping our residence halls open. We are confident this testing system will again set us up for success. Ohio University message on asymptomatic testing

The message goes on to say that all students, faculty, and staff must provide proof of vaccination online by uploading their vaccine cards or they will be required to be COVID tested once a week.

“Knowing how many of our community members are vaccinated will help us make decisions including asymptomatic testing frequency and when it might be possible to again ease our masking requirements,” the statement said.

So far, the school says only 45 percent of the campus community has provided proof of vaccination. The school is encouraging all students and faculty to get vaccinated as soon as possible, “to contribute to a healthy campus.”