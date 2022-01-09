ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting this week, Ohio University will require students and faculty to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

A statement from the university released Sunday states the following groups will be required to undergo the weekly testing with the first test to be completed by the end of the day Jan. 14:

All students living in University housing, regardless of vaccination status.

All student members of social sororities and fraternities, regardless of vaccination status.

All students and employees who have an approved exemption for the University’s vaccination requirement.

All new students and employees who have not yet taken action on the University’s vaccination requirement or are in process.

In addition, the university has closed down all concessions at university-related events and is prohibiting food and drinks from being served at any in-person event or meeting; however, events involving third parties who have rented out university space may be excepted, although masking will be strictly enforced.

Everyone is required to wear a mask in any indoor public spaces on Ohio campuses and on public transportation, with the university encouraging people to wear N95, KN95, KN94, or surgical masks when possible. Masks will be available on a limited basis for those who need them.

Ohio University is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and is strongly encouraging booster doses.

For more information on the guidelines, click here.