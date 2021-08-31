Ohio University requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Tuesday that it would be requiring students, faculty and staff members at all locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15.  

The university says this means that vaccines the require two doses, both must be completed by that date.  

“This applies to all employees, including those working remotely and all students except those enrolled exclusively in fully online programs and coursework who will not access University facilities on any campus in person,” the university released on its website.  

The vaccines recognized under the police include:

  • Pfizer (two dose)  
  • Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (one dose)  
  • Moderna (two dose)  
  • Vaccines currently approved under a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)  

There will be an opportunity for exemption, according to the university, for reasons of conscience, including ethical and moral belief or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Students, faculty, and staff will register proof of vaccination through the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program.  

