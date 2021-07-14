Ohio University offers scholarships, other prizes in COVID-19 vaccine drive

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio.

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University is offering scholarships or other prizes like a photo shoot, dinner, or a VIP ride to all students who chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Announced Wednesday, the incentive is called Bobcats Get Vaxxed Giveaway and begins this week.

In order to be eligible, students must upload their vaccine card through the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program for five weekly drawings.

The prizes include:

Week 1: Choice of a $500 scholarship* or a one-hour personal fall photo shoot for the winner and up to three friends on any OHIO campus. Select the Vaccination Pathway by July 15 to be eligible.

Choice of a $500 scholarship* or a one-hour personal fall photo shoot for the winner and up to three friends on any OHIO campus. Select the Vaccination Pathway by July 15 to be eligible. Week 2: Choice of a $500 scholarship* or a VIP ride in the 2021 OHIO Homecoming Parade. Select the Vaccination Pathway by July 22 to be eligible.

Choice of a $500 scholarship* or a VIP ride in the 2021 OHIO Homecoming Parade. Select the Vaccination Pathway by July 22 to be eligible. Week 3: Choice of a $500 scholarship* or a drink named after you at the Front Room Coffeehouse for the rest of the academic year. Select the Vaccination Pathway by July 29 to be eligible.

Choice of a $500 scholarship* or a drink named after you at the Front Room Coffeehouse for the rest of the academic year. Select the Vaccination Pathway by July 29 to be eligible. Week 4: Choice of a $500 scholarship* or dinner with soon-to-be announced Ohio University celebrity. Select the Vaccination Pathway by August 5 to be eligible.

Choice of a $500 scholarship* or dinner with soon-to-be announced Ohio University celebrity. Select the Vaccination Pathway by August 5 to be eligible. Week 5: Grand prize scholarship valued at full in-state tuition for the fall 2021 semester.* Drawing includes all eligible students on all campuses. Select the Vaccination Pathway by August 12 to be eligible.

Two winners will be drawn in each of the first four weeks and will be able to select their prize. One winner will be drawn in week 5.

All students from the Athens and satellite campuses are eligible to win. For the first four weeks, one winner will be drawn from the Athens pool while the second will be drawn from the regional campuses pool.

For more information about the giveaway, visit https://www.ohio.edu/coronavirus/bobcats-get-vaxxed.