ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University has named its 23rd president — and first woman at the helm.

Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez will assume the role in July, replacing Interim President Hugh Sherman, Ohio University’s board of trustees announced Wednesday. She currently serves as executive vice president and provost at the University of Louisville.

“Dr. Gonzalez brings the kind of authentic and open communication style that we appreciate and was identified as important by our stakeholders,” Peggy Viehweger, board chair, said.

Born in rural Kentucky, Gonzalez said Appalachia root’s run “deep” in her veins, emphasizing the importance of protecting the region and uplifting its residents.

“I’m really honored and look forward to meeting all of you, to listen carefully and learn about the culture so that together, we can raise the institution even higher than it is,” Gonzalez said.

Sherman was appointed to a two-year term in June 2021 after Duane Nellis retired. Nellis, who transitioned to a faculty position in the College of Arts and Sciences, had served as president since 2017.

Gonzalez holds a doctorate in communication sciences and disorders from the University of Florida, practicing as speech-language pathologist and known as an accomplished researcher in her field.

In February, the university named Gonzalez and two others as finalists, inviting the candidates to speak with students, faculty, staff and alumni over a series of three open forums in early March. Gonzalez was named interim president at the University of Louisville in December but was not named a finalist for the permanent position.

Gonzalez beat out Avinandan Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall University. The third finalist, Susana Rivera-Mills, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Ball State University, was announced as Aurora University’s next president in mid-March.

As of December 2021, Sherman’s base pay was $489,000. According to Ohio University’s website, Nellis teaches geography.