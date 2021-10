ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University is investigating after an alleged sexual battery took place over the weekend.

According to a crime alert issued by the school Monday, the assault happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The alert states a man walked the victim to Mackinnon Hall from the Uptown district of the city.

The victim told university police the man then accompanied her to her room, where she said intercourse happened when she was unable to give consent.