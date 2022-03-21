ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University is investigating two racially motivated incidents in different residence halls this past weekend.

A statement on the university’s website said it was investigating the March 20 incidents to “determine appropriate next steps.”

A photo posted on social media shows a trash bag outside a dormitory room with a racial slur written on a note attached to the bag.

A second social media post claims a white student urinated on the door of a Black student at 2:30 a.m. on March 21.

“University leadership will be working together to develop action items as we continue efforts to eradicate these reprehensible behaviors at OHIO,” the university posted. “We are also providing supportive and safe spaces for processing for anyone who was directly impacted.”

The college is urging any students who need to talk about the incidents to contact the Divison of Student Affairs or Division of Diversity and Inclusion.

“Ohio University categorically rejects these types of hateful acts, which are anathema to our shared values of inclusion and trust,” the university’s statement reads. “We stand in solidarity with those who were directly affected, and incidents like this ultimately impact all of us.”