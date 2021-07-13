Ohio University fraternity suspended on alcohol, hazing violations

Ohio University Logo (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio University fraternity has been suspended for four years after student code of conduct violations related to alcohol and hazing, among others.

Ohio University announced Tuesday that the Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta is facing nine violations.

According to the university, an internal investigation showed Delta Tau Delta was responsible for the following violations:

  • Furnishing false information to University officials.
  • Alcohol Beverages Violation: Selling, distributing, or furnishing alcohol.
  • Alcohol Beverages Violation: Furnishing or causing to be furnished/alcohol to intoxicated persons.
  • Alcohol Beverages Violation: Student organizations.
  • Disruptive Conduct: Causing, inciting, or participating in any disturbance.
  • Disruptive Conduct: Failure to Comply
  • Harmful Behavior: reckless but not accidental behavior.
  • Hazing: Coerced Consumption.
  • Violation of University Policy: Interim 44.102/Presidential health directives.

The fraternity will be eligible for reinstatement in 2025, at which time the national organization will need to make the request.

Collin Wiant was an Ohio University student and Sigma Pi pledge who died in a fraternity hazing incident in 2018. The recently signed Collin’s Law, which increases criminal penalties for hazing, including for forced consumption of alcohol or drugs, among other measures, was named for him.

