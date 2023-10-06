ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. visited Ohio University on Friday to be honored during homecoming celebrations.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, right, receives his degree from Ohio University in 1980. (Courtesy Photo/Perry Sook)

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook has been named Alumnus of the Year, the highest honor OU offers to its graduates. Sook received his Bachelor of Science in Communication from the university in 1980. He later founded Nexstar in 1996 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and through the years built it into the largest local broadcast television operator in the U.S. Alongside his accomplishments with his company, OU is highlighting him for serving on its board of trustees for more than 20 years before stepping down in June. For eight of those, Sook served as its chair.

“He is a husband and father to an amazing family, the leader of a broadcast powerhouse, and yet he has made time to faithfully share his time and talent with Ohio University for more than two decades,” said Nico Karagosian, Vice President of Advancement at OU and CEO of the Ohio University Foundation. “We are all so thankful to know Perry, and his wife Sandy.”

The Nexstar CEO sat down with NBC4 during the Ohio University Alumni Association’s Friday night awards ceremony. He touched on multiple subjects, including receiving the award, his time in college and the years he spent building his company. Some of his favorite memories at OU were hosting a television show, and meeting his wife.

“It’s easy to say that Ohio University changed my life, and in the case of me being only the second one in my family to go to college, it was a real positive event for our family and obviously for me personally,” Sook said. “My wife and I, this was where we met. Everything we have, everything we are, Nexstar … none of that would have happened had we not met here in Ohio.”

Watch the full interview in the video player below:

Sook is among 12 OU graduates receiving honors at the ceremony. His fellow alumni and coworker at Nexstar, Timothy Busch, nominated him for Alumnus of the Year, according to the university.

“I don’t think I would be on the Ohio University Foundation Board if it wasn’t for Perry,” Busch said. “I certainly wouldn’t have had the professional career and the success that we have had. His leadership style is unparalleled.”

Perry Sook. (Courtesy Photo/Perry Sook)

Sook’s contributions to Ohio University, together with his wife, also included a $2.25 million gift that led to the construction of the Perry and Sandy Sook Academic Center in 2017. The building, which opened the following year, provides a classroom, computer lab, tutor rooms and staff offices, according to the university.

“You do the work that you do with any charity that you’re involved with, not for a reason to get your name on a wall or in a program or to be recognized at a banquet, but because you believe in what the cause is,” Sook told NBC4.

On his plans during homecoming, Sook said he and his wife would enjoy the Saturday parade and OU’s football game against the University of Akron Zips. He had his fingers crossed that the Bobcats remain undefeated.