Former Ohio University president dies

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dr. Charles J. Ping, who served as president of Ohio University from 1975 until 1994, died Monday at his home in Athen, Ohio. He was 91.

“As we mourn the loss of Charles Ping, we also celebrate his enormous contributions to Ohio University,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman. “In addition to his vision of what Ohio University could become, and his dedication to the humanities, he will be remembered most dearly for who he was – compassionate, loving, and respectful of all. He deeply loved our students, his colleagues, and our community.”

Under Ping’s leadership, Ohio University established new academic programs including sports administration, international business, and remote sensing, and created the school’s College of Health and Human Services, now known as the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

The university also established international programs in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Japan while Ping was president.

Ping’s efforts led to a steady enrollment increase at Ohio University, leading to additions and renovations including building the Aquatic Center, enlarging Peden Stadium, providing state-of-the-art equipment for the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, and construction of the Charles J. Ping Student Recreation Center.

After stepping down as president, Ping continued to teach at the Charles J. Pink Institute for the Teaching of the Humanities.

Ping is survived by his wife, Claire Oates Ping, and two children, Ann Venable and Andrew Ping.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 31, at 2:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Athens.