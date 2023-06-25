ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Athens city official has pleaded guilty this week to charges in connection with stealing $1.5 million from the city.

Jodi Rickard, who served as executive director of the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority, was sentenced to between eight and 12 years in prison and ordered to pay $2,325,395 in restitution to the housing authority.

According to the plea agreement, Rickard pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Third-degree felony theft in office

First-degree felony aggravated theft of $1.5 million

First-degree felony telecommunications fraud

Third-degree felony tampering with evidence

Third-degree felony tampering with records

In addition to prison time and restitution, Rickard must forfeit all bank accounts held by her as well as all the material possessions she obtained with the stolen money, including her and her husband’s interest in their home in Albany.

Rickard was arrested in February of this year after an investigation by the Ohio Auditor’s Office into the housing authority. Rickard was accused of taking the money from agency accounts between January 2015 and December 2022 and using it for personal expenditures.

The Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority assists low-income families to find stable, affordable housing, according to its website.

Should she have a clean record while in prison, Rickard could be released after serving five years.