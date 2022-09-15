NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics.

Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized a half pound of suspected methamphetamine, an ounce of suspected fentanyl and a half ounce of suspected crack cocaine.

Police arrested Charles following the search. He is currently being held on an adult parole violation with additional charges pending.

The case will be sent to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and taken before a grand jury for additional indictments, police said.