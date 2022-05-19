ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University police are investigating Thursday after receiving a report of a rape at a residence hall.

A female OU student told police she met the female suspect on Tuesday and had arranged to meet later that day in Jefferson Hall on campus. The victim said that once she got there, she may have been drugged and the suspect engaged in sexual conduct with the victim without consent.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this case to call the OU Police Department at 740-593-1911.