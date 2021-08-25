Chillicothe man sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison on rape charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe man will spend close to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape.

Grant Sims, 25, formerly of Athens, was found guilty by a jury last month.

During the trial, prosecutors said Sims raped a woman he met at a bar in October 2018. A second victim was raped almost a year later, with Sims stealing the victim’s credit card, using it to purchase personal items, prosecutors said.

The jury deliberated for four hours before coming back with the guilty verdict.

The judge sentenced Sims to two 11-year sentences to be served consecutively. The Reagan Tokes Act requires an additional 5 ½ years to be added to the sentence in this case.

The judge also sentenced Sims on previous guilty pleas on related charges of theft and identity fraud to 12 months each, with those sentences running concurrently to each other and consecutive to the rape sentences, totaling a maximum of between 23 ½ and 29 years in prison.

Sims must register as a Tier III sex offender and faces five years of mandatory post-release control.