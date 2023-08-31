ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens man who walked out of a hospital after being arrested will now spend eight to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.

William Morgan, 60, originally entered a not guilty plea in August 2022 before he changed his plea in May. He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of various felony levels of trafficking and possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and escape.

In July 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Morgan’s residence. Police found drugs, paraphernalia, cash and weapons, according to a news release from Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.

Due to health concerns, Morgan was taken to O’Bleness Hospital to be medically cleared before booking into the jail. Morgan left the hospital knowing he had active warrants, resulting in the escape charge.

A news release said testing of the items located at Morgan’s residence revealed fentanyl, fentanyl-related compounds, cocaine and methamphetamine.