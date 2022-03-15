ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A husband and wife are expected to plead guilty to charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

Deborah and Robert Bellar are expected to enter the plea Thursday, according to an Athens County court docket. The couple is expected to plead guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

The investigation into the case began when a missing child resurfaced on Facebook under a false name, posting details of allegations against the Bellar family, including sexual assault. The incidents allegedly took place from 2008 to 2016.

The couple’s sons, Josiah and Jonathan, have also been charged. Josiah pled guilty in November 2021 to felonious assault and child endangerment charges.

At his last court date in June 2021, Jonathan Bellar pled not guilty. Jonathan Bellar was in court for a status conference Tuesday.

According to the court documents, Josiah Bellar committed abusive acts against two children in May while under the supervision of his parents.

One of the victims, the child who posted the allegations on Facebook and was 16 in April 2020, said that she planned to wait until she was 18 to come forward and described numerous allegations involving the family.