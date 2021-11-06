ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University remains open as authorities investigate a bomb threat on campus Saturday afternoon.

According to an alert issued by the Ohio University Police Department (OUPD), a phone call was made stating explosives have been placed on campus. Police do not believe the threat is credible, but has deployed its bomb-detecting K9 unit and has extra officers on patrol.

The alert states OUPD does not believe it is necessary to evacuate the campus at this time.

OUPD also stated it is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to evaluate the threat.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity or items is asked to call OUPD at 740-593-1911.