Athens Walmart evacuated after reported bomb threat

ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Walmart was evacuated Tuesday night following a report of a bomb threat.

At approximately 7:30 this evening, Athens Police responded to the Walmart at 929 East State Street.

According to police, the business has been evacuated and officers are conducting a search with the help of bomb-sniffing K-9s from Ohio University Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

There have been no injuries reported.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

