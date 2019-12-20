Athens to rename high school football stadium in honor of Joe Burrow

NCAA college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow talks to the media during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — The accolades for Athens native and current LSU quarterback Joe Burrow just keep coming.

The Athens City School Board unanimously voted Thursday night to name the high school football stadium “The Joe Burrow Stadium.”

According to a tweet by the school district, there will be a ceremony once the LSU season is over to commemorate the occasion.

A ceremony to commemorate this occasion will be established after LSU season. Congrats to Joe and the entire Burrow family! #AthensBulldogs pic.twitter.com/wA0A61Ev1l — Athens City School District (@AthensCitySD) December 20, 2019

Burrow recently made headlines in his hometown for his speech during his acceptance of the Heisman trophy.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too,” an emotional Burrow said during the ceremony.

A fundraiser set up in response to Burrow’s speech has raised more than $450,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry